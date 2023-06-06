HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities arrested a Ponce De Leon man after investigators said they found more than 15 pounds of marijuana while searching his home.

According to a Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies and investigators accompanied local probation officers to search Ferrell English’s home.

Deputies said English consented to the search of his home. They said English had a usable amount of methamphetamine, a hypodermic syringe, several cut straws, used baggies, and a glass pipe.

According to investigators, English also admitted to having marijuana and marijuana plants on his property.

English was arrested and taken to the Holmes County Jail. He is charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams with intent to sell or deliver, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.