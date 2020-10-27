[ NewsNation ] /
Gulf County deputies searching for escaped inmate

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Law Enforcement is searching for an escaped inmate in Gulf County.

Members of the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office and the Port St. Joe Police Department are searching for Rex Arron Veasey Jr. Officials said he escaped a detention facility in Gulf County Tuesday afternoon.

“He was last scene wearing orange shorts with no shirt running across Highway 71 in front of the Gulf County courthouse.”

Officials added that he was in jail on sexual battery charges. Sheriff Mike Harrison said his office, along with jail officials, are working to determine how Veasey Jr. escaped.

Panhandle Crimestoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Veasey, Jr.

