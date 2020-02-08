Gulf Coast sophomore Kevon Godwin arrested and suspended from men’s basketball team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Gulf Coast State College men’s basketball sophomore Kevon ‘KK’ Godwin has been suspended from the team following an arrest.

The athletic department released a statement announcing the suspension on Saturday morning.

Information given to News 13 from GCSC Athletics

A Panama City Police Department arrest log states he was arrested on Thursday for the sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.

Upon further investigation, News 13 found an arrest warrant out of Calhoun County.

The warrant comes from an investigation that took place in August of 2019.

The warrant states Godwin was driving a car when the passenger, Emanuel Devaux, sold the drug to a confidential informant who was working with authorities in exchange for $65.

Calhoun County Jail Log

On Thursday, Godwin was arrested in Panama City.

He was then taken to Calhoun County Jail where he is said to be placed on a $10,000 bond. There is no word at this time if that bond has been paid.

GCSC athletics did not say how long Godwin will be suspended.