Guatemalan man arrested in Bay County for three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A resident of Central America has been arrested here in Bay County on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation.

According to arrest records, 48-year-old Dionicio Chiroy of Guatemala is accused of molesting a 10-year-old victim on three separate occasions.

Chiroy, the victim, and the victim’s father all lived together in Panama City Beach. On August 29th, the victim told a witness about the abuse who then called authorities.

On August 30th, the victim’s father was located and admitted he knew of the incidents, but reportedly told his daughter not to tell anyone because Chiroy was his only ride to work. On the same day, Chiroy was arrested and admitted to touching the victim outside of her clothes. Chiroy also admitted to authorities he entered the U.S. illegally seven years ago.