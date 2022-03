BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Newnan, Ga. man is in the Bay County Jail Tuesday night, accused of soliciting sex from a 16-year-old girl.

Panama City Beach police arrested 30-year Kenyta McKiver this past weekend.

Officers said McKiver exposed himself to the teenager, showed her $2,500 in cash, then offered to give it to her in exchange for performing a sex act.

He was charged with lewd & lascivious exhibition in the presence of a child, and solicitation of prostitution.