Fugitive nabbed after balcony jump

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — 33-year old Robert James Nelson, Jr of Crestview was taken into custody last night at the Holiday Inn Resort at 1299 Miracle Strip Parkway.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Section, Street Crimes Unit, and Special response Team executed a search warrant at that location for Nelson.

In attempting to take him into custody, he fled by jumping from his fourth floor balcony to the balcony below. In the process, Nelson discarded a loaded pistol. He was taken into custody immediately after jumping to the lower balcony. The OCSO was assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Nelson was wanted in Okaloosa County on the charges of Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Amphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of Felony Probation. He was subsequently charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Resisting Arrest without Violence, Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Violation of Felony Probation.

A search warrant was executed on his hotel room where narcotics were found. Additional charges may be forthcoming.