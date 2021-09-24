Fraud, theft suspect arrested and charged in Jackson Co.

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman has been arrested after allegedly committing theft and fraud near Graceville.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a complaint on June 1 about a person committing both theft and fraud.

The suspect was identified as Leslie Nicole Prescott. She was arrested on Wednesday.

Prescott was reportedly charged with two counts of uttering a forged instrument, two counts of fraudulent use of personal information, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and grant theft.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Stuff the Truck Event for Hurricane Ida Relief

New solar-powered trees are coming to the panhandle

Construction begins on new Port St. Joe townhouses

Panama City Weather

Florida dropout age could rise to 18 years old

Mexico Beach residents will have lower millage rates

More Local News

Don't Miss