Fraud, theft suspect arrested and charged in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman has been arrested after allegedly committing theft and fraud near Graceville.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a complaint on June 1 about a person committing both theft and fraud.

The suspect was identified as Leslie Nicole Prescott. She was arrested on Wednesday.

Prescott was reportedly charged with two counts of uttering a forged instrument, two counts of fraudulent use of personal information, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and grant theft.