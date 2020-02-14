Franklin County Sheriff shows drug busts live on social media

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — At the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff AJ Smith is taking a strong stand against drugs, through social media. The sheriff believes their way of doing things is helping to keep criminals off the streets.

If a search warrant is issued, Sheriff Smith gets on Facebook live right from the site of drug busts, showcasing the suspects and where they hide their drugs.

“I think the public wants to know why it is here, who is selling it, who’s using it,” said Sheriff AJ Smith.

Sheriff Smith says drugs have become a huge problem in rural areas. After a bust, the sheriff’s office places a sign outside the home.

“While we’re there and shortly after we’re there we want people to know that the drug house is closed for business and that it was indeed a drug house,” said Sheriff Smith.

He believes these new tactics are sending a message to the community.

“I hope it tells them to go somewhere else. Don’t sell drugs in Franklin County because we’re gonna catch you and we’re gonna put you in jail,” said Sheriff Smith.

Sheriff Smith is also working to create a rehab center in Franklin County for those suffering from drug addiction and are actively looking for help.

“I have almost 80 people in jail and everyone’s in there because of drugs either directly or indirectly,” said Sheriff Smith.

An idea that started a year ago, they are about halfway through the legislative session in order for the proposed rehab center to receive funding.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents that there is a zero-tolerance policy and that if you do see something say something.