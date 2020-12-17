Franklin County deputy accused of abusing handcuffed suspect

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — More information was released Wednesday about a now-former Franklin County Sheriffs Deputy who is facing a third-degree felony and two misdemeanor charges following a July incident while on the job.

He is out on bond after turning himself into the Franklin County jail this week.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office 45-year-old Steven Travis Osburn worked for the sheriff’s office for about 2 years.

Court documents say the incident that led to his charges and arrest took place on July 12th of this year when Osburn responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Officials said Osburn grabbed a handcuffed man by the hair and slammed his head into the floor after falling on top of him towards the ground.

Osburn also attempted to tase the man, but missed.

Officials also say he then falsified the police report and even falsely charged the suspect with battery on a law enforcement officer.

Osburn was arrested and charged with falsifying records, battery, and official misconduct.

Ethan Way is Osburn’s Attorney. He says they look forward to proving their case in court.

“Travis Osburn has been a dedicated public servant in Franklin County his whole life. He has served as a deputy, EMT and firefighter. He has served his country in the Army. Mr. Osburn looks forward to having his day in court, having his name cleared, and being vindicated of all the charges against him,” said Day.

Osburne was released on bond and has resigned from the sheriff’s office.

We attempted to speak with the Franklin County Sheriff’s office, but they declined to comment.