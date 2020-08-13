Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Franklin County crime statistics down nearly 20% since 2019

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The semi-annual crime stats report for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has come back and their numbers are significantly down.

The total crimes reported in Franklin County have decreased nearly 20 percent since 2019.

The sheriffs office has been working hard to provide the best leadership and training for their staff to be able to deal with crimes across the county.

The report also showed there was a 55% decrease in violent crimes for the county as well.

“For the last 6 months of 2020, we’ve seen a 19% reduction in crimes, that’s something to be proud of that we’re seeing a decrease in crimes. So I like to think the men and women of the sheriffs office are out there working hard and doing the things they need to do. We had an increase in solutions also, the crimes that were solved, that’s now up to 46.8%,” said Franklin County Sheriff, AJ Smith.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Keep PCB Beautiful rolls out Adopt A Beach Access program

Crimes in Franklin County down nearly 20%

Status update is given about new juvenile justice building

Franklin County Schools receives large donation of school supplies

Drug traffic activity increases in Bay County

SCHOOL MASK DONATION

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the