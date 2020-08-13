Franklin County crime statistics down nearly 20% since 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The semi-annual crime stats report for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has come back and their numbers are significantly down.

The total crimes reported in Franklin County have decreased nearly 20 percent since 2019.

The sheriffs office has been working hard to provide the best leadership and training for their staff to be able to deal with crimes across the county.

The report also showed there was a 55% decrease in violent crimes for the county as well.

“For the last 6 months of 2020, we’ve seen a 19% reduction in crimes, that’s something to be proud of that we’re seeing a decrease in crimes. So I like to think the men and women of the sheriffs office are out there working hard and doing the things they need to do. We had an increase in solutions also, the crimes that were solved, that’s now up to 46.8%,” said Franklin County Sheriff, AJ Smith.