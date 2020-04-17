Four arrested, one still on loose in kidnapping and robbery

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four men have been arrested in connection to a kidnapping and armed robbery. Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say one suspect is still being sought after.

The investigation dates back to an incident on January 31, 2020.

On that night, deputies received a 911 call from the victim stating that he had been robbed and held against his will by multiple suspects wearing masks and armed with firearms.

The victim reported that he had gone to meet one person on Laird Street on Panama City Beach but instead was confronted by several suspects who surrounded the victim’s vehicle.

The victim described them as black males with Jamaican accents who wore masks. The victim also says they were bound with tape by the suspects in order to prevent him from resisting. He says one of the men started patting him down looking for money or items of value.

According to the arrest report, the victim then told the suspects where his rent money was inside his vehicle, totaling $800.

Deputies say the four suspects entered into the victim’s vehicle and drove him back to his apartment on Allison Avenue.

Upon arriving at the victim’s apartment, three of the suspects got out of the victim’s vehicle, still wearing masks and armed with guns, with the intent of entering the victim’s apartment to steal from him, deputies wrote.

The fourth suspect waited with the victim, who was still held against his will inside his car.

A neighbor walked near the area and saw what was going on, causing the four suspects to leave the area of the apartment on foot before they had entered the victim’s apartment.

The four suspects ran away on Allison Avenue and were picked up nearby by a fifth suspect driving a separate vehicle. The arrest report states the victim noticed a light-colored van picking up the suspects.

The victim was able to get out of his vehicle and contacted the BCSO a short time later to report the incident.

Mark Salmon

On April 14th, 2020, using evidence collected from the scene, one of the suspects was identified as Mark Steve Dwight Salmon,21. Salmon was found to be from Jamaica and in the United States illegally.

Salmon was located on April 15th, in Bay County, and interviewed regarding the robbery and kidnapping.

Salmon admitted to being involved and as a result of his interview, other potential suspects were identified in the case.

Jeremy Leslie

On April 16th, Jeremy Leslie, 21, Dwight Barker, 20, and Alex Warren, 21, were all identified as involved in the robbery and kidnapping.

These three suspects were from Jamaica and were also in the United States illegally.

Alex Warren

All three suspects admitted to their roles in the robbery and kidnapping of the victim and stated multiple firearms were used, along with masks to conceal their identities.

Salmon, Leslie, and Warren have each been charged with armed robbery with a firearm and kidnapping.

Barker has been charged with armed robbery with a firearm and principal to kidnapping.

Dwight Barker

A fifth suspect has been identified and is believed to be outside of the state of Florida at this time, arrest warrants are being obtained for this suspect for armed robbery and kidnapping.