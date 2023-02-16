Bay County, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman for allegedly contacting one of the victims in a current investigation of sexual battery by her husband.

Teresa Yvonne Eldridge, 54, was arrested Wednesday on one count of tampering with a witness or victim.

She’s free after posting a $5,000 bond.

Her husband, Donald Eldridge is being held without bond on three counts of capital sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.

Investigators stated they expect to make more arrests and file additional charges.