Bay County, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fountain man is in the Bay County Jail, charged with child sex crimes.

Donald Dwayne Eldridge, 59, is accused of having sex with at least one girl under the age of 12, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in an arrest affidavit. The crimes allegedly dates as far back as 2010.

The victim was able to articulate several instances of this abuse, the affidavit states. She added that it happened every few months for years.

Eldridge was booked into the Bay County Jail on one count of capital sexual battery on a victim less than 12.