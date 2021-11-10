Fountain man accused of years-long sexual battery

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fountain man was arrested for sexual battery on Monday, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Lamar Wilson, 48, has been accused of sexually abusing a victim multiple times since she was a child.

The victim said Wilson reportedly grabbed her hair and hit her if she tried to fight back.

Wilson is charged with five counts of sexual battery on victim over 18 with force. He was taken to the Bay County Jail.

The BCSO asks if anyone has information about Wilson to contact Investigator Pierce at (850) 248-2105.

