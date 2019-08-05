Fort Walton Beach Police looking for suspect

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Fort Walton Beach Police are searching for an attempted burglary suspect.

Police arrived at Jimmy’s Men Store & Pawn Shop Inc., located at 22 Eglin Parkway SE, when they noticed a front door was shattered.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect trying to use a brick to get into the business. He was not successful and left the area.

Police describe the suspect as a bald white male with a tall, slender build who was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

The case is under investigation. If you have information, you are asked to call Detective Sgt. Brandon Chapin at 850-833-9546.