Former Walton dispatcher pleads no contest to stealing church funds

Roger McLaney II

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Walton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher pled no contest to stealing more than $50,000 worth of funds from a church.

Roger McLaney II, 47, was accused of stealing money from Friendship Baptist Church in September of 2020.

Deputies said McLaney embezzled more than $100,000 while serving as Friendship Baptist Church’s treasurer since 2016.

“We want the public to know, being a member of this agency does not make you above the law,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said in 2020.

McLaney was fired from his job at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, McLaney entered a plea deal with the court. He is subject to a maximum of five years in prison.

His sentencing is set for January 18, 2022.

