PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Supreme Court has ruled that a former local attorney could get his license back in 2023.

Greg Wilson, a former prosecutor, who once ran for state attorney, received a 5-year disbarment for passing contraband to a client at the Bay County Jail. Wilson was suspended from practicing law on October 27, 2018 after his conviction.

Later, he was also convicted of perjury. Wilson asked the court to allow his 5-year disbarment period to begin retroactive to the 2018 conviction. The court granted that request.

That means Wilson could apply for reinstatement in October of 2023 after he retakes and passes the Florida Bar Exam.