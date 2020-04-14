Florida woman arrested after reportedly hitting elderly man with hammer

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One woman is being held in the Santa Rosa County Jail after deputies say she hit a man in the head with a hammer.

On Sunday, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Wilkes Street in reference to a suspicious person.

Deputies found a white female wearing a black shirt and black pants, who was reportedly trespassing on different yards.

While searching for the woman, deputies were called to a home on the road, owned by Larry Perritt, 72.

The woman, who is identified as Megan Mayo, 32, reportedly asked Perritt if she could stay with him.

When Perritt told her no, Mayo reportedly hit him in the head with a hammer.

She was later found near 5th Street and Wilkes Street and taken into custody.

Perritt was transported to a local hospital and received multiple staples in his head to close his wound.

The arrest report says Mayo was born in Blountstown.

Mayo for aggravated battery on an elderly person 65 years or older and trespassing failure to leave property upon order by owner.