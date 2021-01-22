Five arrested in Bay County on burglary charges

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a two-week investigation, Panama City Police have arrested five people on multiple charges.

Officers said the investigation started with leads from a burglary of an electrical contractor in Panama City.

Investigators named Jason Cruff, 39, as a suspect. While attempted to locate Cruff and the stolen property, detectives served several search warrants throughout Panama City and Bay County and discovered additional crimes Cruff was suspected of committing.

During the investigation, they said several co-conspirators were also identified and also charged.

Jason Stephen Cruff, 39, charged with burglary (3 counts), grand theft auto, grand theft of a firearm (12 counts), grand theft, theft, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, dealing in stolen property (2 counts) and aggravated assault.

Scott Matthew Hill, 50, charged with principal to burglary of a structure, grand theft of a firearm (12 counts), and theft.

Melissa Grace Shephard, 50, charged with dealing in stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, and grand theft of a firearm (11 counts)

April Marie Toole, 40, charged with dealing in stolen property

Naiym W. Muhammad, 28, charged with dealing in stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, and grand theft of a firearm (11 counts)

Officers say the investigation into the extent of additional burglaries and thefts continues with additional criminal charges expected.