Fire in Eastpoint sparks arson investigation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over in Franklin County, the sheriff’s office is investigating the second arson in a week’s time.

After a Thursday morning fire destroyed two buildings, authorities are looking for answers.

Last Thursday morning around 7:15, the Apalachicola Fire Department and St. George Island Fire Rescue came out to assist Eastpoint Fire with two buildings engulfed in flames.

Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says multiple buildings and nearly everything inside was decimated by the fire.

“A local gas station and building on their property, which used to be a grocery store and now is other businesses-burned to the ground as a result of the fire that started at the house behind it,” said Sheriff Smith.

After battling the blaze for nearly four hours, the fire was put out and no one was injured.

Since then, the sheriff’s office investigation is coming to a head.

“Our investigation has revealed that it was intentionally set on fire. Were looking for anybody that has any information about the fire, that have heard people talking, or just have any direct information, we would love to know about it,” said Sheriff Smith.

The Ard’s family and others were devastated by the fire. They say Coastline Clearing has volunteered to remove all of the debris left behind.

As the sheriff’s office continues its investigation into who started the fire, anyone with information is asked to call them at 850-670-8500.