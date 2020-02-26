Final family member arrested after retaliatory act

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested multiple family members who reportedly retaliated after the arrest of 17-year-old Abel Ortiz.

Ortiz was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the Edward Ross murder investigation and charged with an open count of murder.

Ross was killed inside his home on December 29, 2019.

Deputies say after Ortiz was arrested, five of his family members retaliated against two individuals they think gave information to authorities leading to the arrest.

The family reportedly severely beat one victim and hit another victim once before he was able to run away.

The sheriff’s office arrested Ortiz’s half brother, Eynar Huertas, 20, is charged with battery and tampering with a victim or witness. Damien Huertas, 14, who is also Ortiz’s half brother, was charged with tampering with a victim or witness and aggravated battery.

Ortiz’s aunt, Natalie Olivo, was charged with tampering with a victim or witness.

Jose Mercado Cintron was charged with assault.

Those arrests were made on Saturday night.

The final family member deputies were searching for was identified as Abel Olivo- Rivera, 33, of Panama City.

Olivo- Rivera turned himself at the Bay County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

He is charged with battery and tampering/ harassing a victim or informant.

Olivo- Rivera is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.