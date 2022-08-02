BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is behind bars after a car accident that resulted in one victim being killed and two others being injured last year, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol said the accident occurred on August 7, 2021 when John Edward Powers was driving southbound in the northbound lane of State Road 79 and crashed head-on with an oncoming car.

FHP said upon reporting to the scene, they learned Powers was driving with a suspended driver’s license. The officers then asked to collect a voluntary blood sample from him.

The warrant affidavit stated he agreed to the sample and the report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement concluded he was two times over the legal limit while driving the Toyota Camry.

According to court records, a Nissan Sentra, with three passengers and the driver, was hit on the front ride side by Powers vehicle and rotated clockwise before coming to a stop in the left turn lane of the southbound side.

The front passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. A backseat passenger sustained minor injuries. The other passenger in the back row suffered several broken bones, investigators said.

Investigators also said the driver broke her femur, ankle pelvis, and ribs.

Powers has been charged with DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI and serious bodily injury, and driving with a suspended license, court records stated. He is being held without bond.