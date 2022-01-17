FHP: Two arrested in Walton Co. for human trafficking

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A routine traffic stop led state troopers to bust two men on human trafficking charges.

Florida Highway Patrol said the arrest happened on Monday on Interstate 10 near mile marker 74 near DeFuniak Springs.

FHP said troopers noticed an SUV swerving out of its lane, and troopers pulled over the vehicle.

They reportedly found nine people inside the SUV, all from Mexico and in the country illegally.

FHP said the 21-year-old driver, Hugo Lopez-Gomez, received $500 per person to smuggle the group of people into the United States to work.

The 22-year-old passenger, Gamaliel Alvarez-Hernandez, received money to help, according to FHP.

Both men were charged with seven counts of human trafficking and were taken to the Walton County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Two arrested in Walton Co. for human trafficking

City of Lynn Haven to host MLK Day event

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/17/22

Local health experts share importance of donating blood amid national blood shortage

Evening Weather Forecast 1-16-22

FDOH Walton County will hold two vaccine clinics next week

More Local News

Don't Miss