FHP: man arrested after waving firearm at driver

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 a passenger in a black Dodge pickup truck allegedly waved a firearm at a driver of a silver Honda car, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The offense occurred in Gadsden County, Florida, on Interstate 10, near mile marker 166 westbound.

Authorities said troopers were able to locate the truck in Jackson County, Florida near mile marker 143 and make a traffic stop.

Investigators found two firearms in the truck, one of which matched the description given by the driver of the silver Honda car.

William Michael Earnest, 57, of Houston, Texas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a deadly weapon.

Earnest was booked into Jackson County Jail without incident and is awaiting first appearance on the charge.