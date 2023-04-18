PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal judge declined to stop the upcoming execution of a Bay County murderer.

Darryl Brian Barwick was convicted of the murder of Rebecca Wendt in Panama City in March 1986. Court records state that Barwick spotted Wendt sunbathing outside at an apartment complex and followed her back to her apartment.

Barwick confessed to the crime saying that he followed her back to the apartment to rob her.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Barwick’s death warrant and he is set to be executed on May 3.

Barwick’s attorneys asked Federal Judge Robert Hinkle to stop the execution and argued that the state did not offer Barwick a chance at clemency. They pointed out the state has never commuted anyone’s death sentence to life in prison

US District Judge Robert Hinkle denied the request saying Barwick had every opportunity to appear before the clemency board or submit a written argument for clemency.

Barwick was convicted in 1987, then again at a retrial in 1992, with both juries recommending the death penalty.

His attorneys have also appealed his death sentence to the Florida Supreme Court claiming Barwick has suffered from mental illness his whole life.

They wrote about those issues in their motion to Hinkle.

Barwick has severe physical and psychological problems that were evident from the beginning of his life. Barwick’s mother attempted to abort him several times and threw herself down a flight of stairs later in her pregnancy.

“As a toddler, Mr. Barwick was noticeably “slow” and suffered such severe developmental delays that his IQ at four years of age was measured at 16,” they wrote. “By today’s medical standards, there is a clear diagnosis for his condition: a neurodevelopmental disorder.”

The motion also states that Barwick was severely and routinely abused by his father. It adds that Barwick has thrived in the structured environment of prison.

He is the first of 9 Bay County men on death row whose death warrant has been signed since Florida reinstated capital punishment in 1976.

You can read the motion and denial of the stay of execution below: