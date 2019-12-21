Family of the shooting victim speaks out

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After one Panama City man was discovered murdered in his home Wednesday evening, his family is speaking out.

20-year-old victim Justin Reyes’ grandmother says he was a hard worker who got mixed up with the wrong people.

“This was senseless, just completely senseless.”

Karen Maxwell says her grandson Justin Reyes mostly kept to himself as he chased his dream of becoming a rap artist.

“He was just trying to play rap music, he said ‘I’m going to be a millionaire’, and now I just don’t know what happened. Greed, just greed. The boy who killed him was just greed, and the other one, he knew what was going on,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell says music was the connection between Reyes and the two men suspected in his murder, 20-year-old Jonathan Lozada and 21-year-old Bryce Cowan.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigators say Lozada shot and killed Reyes, took a video of his body and the crime scene, then showed it to friends.

“That was sick, you don’t brag on something like that, it’s like he was proud of what he did,” said Reyes.

After the shooting, both suspects allegedly returned to the home to find the murder weapon and steal Reyes’ possessions.

“They don’t care about anybody or anything, they have no respect for nobody especially for my grandson, he didn’t bother nobody,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell says her grandson worked several different jobs, using the money he earned to build a studio in the rented home.

“He was a good kid, he worked all the time ya know,” said Maxwell.

She plans on cremating her grandson, then move back to Georgia.

“I’m going to miss him, I already put some flowers up here, but I’m really going to miss him,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell has turned over security camera video to assist sheriff’s deputies with the investigation.

She also hoping investigators will return her grandson’s computer, which the suspects allegedly stole, so she can do something with his songs that are stored on the hard drive.

“There’s a lot of people that care about him and now he’s gone and I don’t know what to do,” said Maxwell.