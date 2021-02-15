Family members of stabbing victim speak on incident; call for justice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a 64 year-old woman was stabbed in Southport on Saturday, family members are grieving the loss of their loved one and hoping for justice to be served “quickly and fiercely.”

Panama City resident Stephanie Darnell said on Monday that the murder of her cousin, Cynthia Ann Black, has been devastating to her family.

“Our hearts are just breaking,” Darnell said. “She didn’t deserve that.”

She said Black was a joy to be around, always happy and finding the positive side of any situation.

“She was awesome,” Darnell said. “She was sweet and had a little frail voice.”

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Black was stabbed in a home in Southport on Saturday afternoon. Darnell said Black was in a wheelchair, rendering her defenseless against her attacker. She later died from her injuries.

“It was senseless,” Darnell said. “She could not defend herself at all. There was no way.”

Deputies said the suspect, 36 year-old Jacob William Burks, lived in the home with Black. Family members believe he had a relationship with Black’s caregiver.

Investigators said Burks stabbed Black before stealing a car and hiding from authorities. He was eventually taken into custody and charged with murder and grand theft auto.

“I was so angry when I heard how and I heard some of the details which we can’t talk about just yet,” Darnell said. “It was evil.”

As of Monday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office was continuing to investigate the case. Darnell said that amid the heartbreak and anger, she finds peace in the memories of her cousin, and in reading Black’s devotional reading for February 14th, the day after she died.

“It says ‘give yourself fully to the adventure of today,’” Darnell said. “That would have been her first full day in heaven.”