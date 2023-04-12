PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 32-year-old Megan Dauphin is accused of leaving her baby in her car on a hot day, leading to the seven-week-old’s death. The second day of her trial was held Wednesday.

Witnesses testified Dauphin was distraught after her baby died when Dauphin told family friend Robin Howell she was going to go to prison.

On Sept. 2, 2020, Prosecutor Peter Overstreet said Dauphin drove to buy cigarettes and took her baby McKinlee Grace Garner with her. But he said when Dauphin returned home, she forgot to take McKinlee out of the truck.

On Tuesday, Dauphin’s stepdaughter testified she walked into Dauphin’s bedroom and asked where McKinlee was.

Initially, she said Dauphin told her McKinlee was in the living room.

However, the stepdaughter said when she told Dauphin McKinlee wasn’t there, Dauphin lept out of bed and ran to her Tahoe truck.

The stepdaughter said it was too late, McKinlee was already dead. When friends arrived at the Hiland Park home, they said Dauphin was distraught.

“I reached down and hugged her because my daughter had told me, you know, what was going on,” Howell said. “And I was just telling her, you know, it’s going to be OK. It’s going to be OK. And she said, no, it’s not. She said I’m going to prison.”

Howell said the next day she messaged Dauphin on Facebook. That’s when Howell said Dauphin told her she had drugs in her system.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they drug-tested Dauphin on the day of McKinlee’s death. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Toxicology Analysts said they found methamphetamine and amphetamine in Dauphin’s blood tests.

Before McKinlee Grace was even born, doctors testified Wednesday that Dauphin was upset when she found out she was going to have a baby girl.

“I quoted directly from the medical records, it stated patient very upset that she is having a girl,” Family Nurse Practitioner Dr. Natasha Woodham said.

Defense attorneys have yet to give opening statements. They plan to do that once the prosecution rests.

Prosecutors will call more witnesses Thursday.