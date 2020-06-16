Eight arrested in Gulf County in ‘Operation Ice Man Down’

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of eight people on Monday as the investigation known as ‘Operation Ice Man Down’ comes to a close.

The multi-agency investigation began in November of 2019 and utilized a confidential source to purchase meth and crack cocaine from individuals in Gulf County.

One of those people, Ronnie Lee Small Jr., had his case adopted by the DEA due to the total weight of purchases made from him and his case was presented to a federal grand jury and an indictment was handed down on June 4th.

On Monday, he was taken into custody by GCSO Deputies, NSMDTF Members, and DEA Agents from

the Panama City Field Office. Small was transported by agents to the Federal Detention

Center in Tallahassee, FL.

Seven others were arrested in conjunction to the investigation:

Ryan Michael Carver, 29, Sale of Meth

Paul Jock Causey, 36, Sale of Meth

Bradley Hunter Moore, 44, Sale of Meth (2 counts)

Ronnie Dale Morgan, 65, Sale of Meth within 1,000 ft of a Church

Frederick Lee Owens, 50, Sale of Crack Cocaine

Sean Franklin Porras, 43, Sale of Meth within 1,000 ft of a Church (2 counts)

Robert James Williams, Jr., 34, Sale of Crack Cocaine within 1,000 ft of a Church (2 counts)

Sheriff Mike Harrison said, “I am proud of our Narcotics Investigators who have worked hard to get these drug dealers off the streets. Complex drug investigations like this require a lot of patience and hard work. This is an example of the success that can be achieved through partnerships with

other law enforcement agencies.”