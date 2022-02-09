FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people from Crestview were arrested after Okaloosa County Sheriff deputies found a large amount of oxycodone, meth, and a loaded gun with three young children in the car.

Deputies pulled over Glenniecia Larkins, 23, and Travon Hutchins, 22, Feb. 5 on Gibson Road in Fort Walton Beach for illegal window tint on a Lincoln. Inside were three kids ranging from 7 months to 5 years old.





Deputies say Hutchins was driving and dropped contraband when stepping out of the car. After a field test, 7 oxycodone pills were found to be pressed manually with traces of fentanyl.

With probable cause to search, deputies found a loaded 9 mm handgun inside a crown royal bag in the passenger floorboard. Deputies also uncovered 92 oxycodone pills and a tablet of meth in a diaper bag.

Larkins claimed ownership of the gun but says she did not know it was loaded with a bullet in the chamber. Both Larkins and Hutchins were taken into custody.

Hutching is facing trafficking in oxycodone, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and driving with a suspended license. Larkins was arrested for trafficking in oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance, and carrying a concealed firearm.

OCSO did not release any information about the children after the arrest. Larkins and Hutchings are listed to live at the same address in Crestview, Fla.