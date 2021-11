BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine on Tuesday.

Reggie Gathers, 40, was pulled over by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on October 5, and reportedly had a revoked driver’s license and marijuana odor coming from his car.

Deputies searched Gathers’ vehicle and found over 200 grams of meth.

A jury only took five minutes to find Gathers guilty.

Gathers was sentenced to 25 years in prison and was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.