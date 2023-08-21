GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WDHN) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs inside a Florida correctional facility.

On Sunday, August 20 at around 9:30 a.m., deputies were called to assist the Graceville Correctional Facility regarding someone they believed to be smuggling drugs inside the facility, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Once deputies arrived, they found that the suspect was hiding several small packages in and on her person and admitted to bringing the packages to an inmate, reports show.

Inside the packages, deputies located 30 grams of methamphetamine, 18 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of marijuana and 54 grams of synthesized cannabinoid also known as K2.

Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of synthetic cannabinoid (K2) with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and introduction of a controlled substance into a correctional facility.