Driver travels more than 100 mph in high-speed chase

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple agencies worked together to arrest one man they say led authorities on a chase through multiple counties.

According to A.J. Smith of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy noticed a woman trying to get away from a man inside of a truck on Monday.

John Lynn

Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

When the deputy went over to check things out, the man identified as John Lynn drove off and started a pursuit.

The deputy followed the truck and attempted to pull it over. Multiple Franklin County deputies and Appalachicola officers joined the chase and also attempted to get Lynn pulled over.

Even with multiple blue lights and sirens behind him, Lynn never pulled over.

The chase continued up Highway 71 into Gulf County.

Deputies with Gulf County joined the chase before Lynn crashed his vehicle.

Smith says Lynn got out of his vehicle and ran on foot but was later caught.

He says the chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

“He has a 20-page rap sheet. Another guy who should never be out of prison that is in our community doing bad things, he’s also a drug dealer,” Smith said.

Smith says Lynn is originally from Calhoun County but the victim, who is Lynn’s girlfriend, brought him to Franklin County.

He says after speaking with her, she says Lynn was trying to hold her against her will.

Lynn is being held at the Gulf County Jail on a $20,000 dollar bond.

In Gulf County, Lynn is facing charges of fleeing and eluding and resisting an officer without violence. He may face more charges in other counties.