Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Miramar Beach

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a man late Saturday night.

It happened near the 500 block of Scenic Gulf Drive just before midnight Saturday in Miramar Beach at the Surf Hut Restaurant– that’s where an employee of the restaurant was found near his vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound.

Deputies are continuing to investigate but they do believe this was an isolated incident.

Officials say the suspects vehicle is a full-size SUV, dark in color, either gray or blue, and is believed to have left the scene headed towards Okaloosa County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111 or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.