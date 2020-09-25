Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Dothan man charged with meth possession

Colby Knight

HOLMES COUNTY – A Dothan, Alabama man is charged is possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop Wednesday, September 23, on Highway 79, just north of Highway 160, making contact with the driver, 33-year-old Colby Steve Knight.

Knight advised the deputy he did not possess a valid license, and a check through dispatch revealed the tag attached to the motorcycle he was driving was not assigned to the vehicle.

K-9 Lasso performed a free-air sniff, alerting to the presence of illegal narcotics in a backpack in Knight’s possession. A search of the backpack was conducted, during which deputies located a container which held a smoking pipe, as well as a crystal-like substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Knight was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

