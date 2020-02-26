Deputies searching for suspect after two injured in Callaway shooting

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery.

The shooting happened on North Kimbrel Avenue near Hogan Road in Callaway around 5:00 p.m.

Deputies at the scene say one white male in a hoodie on a bike traveled to the home and ultimately fired multiple rounds at the victims.

Two victims were each shot one time and taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has not been identified and still on the loose. Deputies say he is possibly riding a blue bike.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

