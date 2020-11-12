Deputies searching for sex offender

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jimmie Williams

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Georgia deputies are searching for a convicted sex offender who is on the run and may be in Jackson County, according to a news release.

The Lee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find Jimmie Ray Williams, a convicted sex offender.

Williams is wanted by the Lee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office for failing to register as a sex offender and failure to appear. He is known to visit the Bainbridge area and has family in Jackson County Florida.

Williams is a white male weighing 155 pounds and stands 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

 Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Grease Pro donates $12,000 to Anchorage Children's Home

Freeport Veterans Memorial celebrates 10 years and unveils two new monuments

veterans day parade

Female Veteran reflects on time in the military

Horses are helping to heal invisible wounds

More Local News

Don't Miss