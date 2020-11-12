Deputies searching for sex offender

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Georgia deputies are searching for a convicted sex offender who is on the run and may be in Jackson County, according to a news release.

The Lee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find Jimmie Ray Williams, a convicted sex offender.

Williams is wanted by the Lee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office for failing to register as a sex offender and failure to appear. He is known to visit the Bainbridge area and has family in Jackson County Florida.

Williams is a white male weighing 155 pounds and stands 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.