JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to be on the lookout for a felon on the run.

The JCSO was informed of wanted felon Kenneth Colby Moore spotted in the Grand Ridge area on Tuesday.

The deputies deployed the K-9 Tracking Unit to try to find Moore, but he is still believed to be at large.

The JCSO is asking anybody with information about Moore and his whereabouts to contact the office at (850) 482-9624.