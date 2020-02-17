LIVE NOW /
Deputies search for lewd and lascivious suspect

Crime

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect in a lewd and lascivious investigation.

On February 15 at approximately 8:30 pm, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of alleged sexual misconduct regarding a nine-year-old child in the Cypress area.

The ensuing investigation resulted in the deputies being able to determine that there was probable cause to believe that the allegations were valid.

The suspect, identified as Phillippe Grant Davison, had fled the scene prior to arrival and K-9 tracking teams from Apalachee Correctional Institute and Jackson Correctional Institute were called to assist in locating Davison, deputies wrote.

After an extensive search, deputies were unable to locate Davison.

Deputies obtained arrest warrants for Davison for the charges of Lewd and Lascivious Exhibition on a Child and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct on a Child.

The Sheriff’s Office is actively trying to locate Davison. Sheriff Roberts requests that anyone with information on Davison’s whereabouts contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9648.

