Deputies release more information into Saturday night stabbing; suspect still on loose

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities are releasing more information into a stabbing that took place Saturday night.

Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say the victim, suspect, and a single witness was in a vehicle driving on Tyndall Parkway around 7:00, near Cherry Street.

They say the victim and suspect got into a verbal argument before the suspect stabbed the victim once in the chest and twice in the arm.

Authorities with BCSO and Springfield Police later responded to the victim’s home on Lane Road. He was taken to Bay Medical for treatment and remains in stable condition.

The suspect, however, is still on the loose.

At this time, deputies have not released a description or identity of the suspect.

The identity of the victim or witness also has not been released.

Stay with News 13 as we continue to gather more information.