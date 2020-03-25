Deputies arrest two suspects reportedly involved in burglary

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and canine teams worked together on Tuesday to track and arrest two burglary suspects.

Deputies say, Caleb Sanders, 19, and Michael Lawson, 23, were booked into the Walton County Jail on multiple charges after they burglarized a home off High Lonesome Road Tuesday morning.

They were later spotted by the victim, who called Walton County Sheriff’s Office around 4 pm when they saw the two men pulling into the post office parking lot on 331 S in Freeport, deputies wrote.

Sanders

Deputies say the car, a red SUV, was located in the wood line near the Freeport Post Office when deputies arrived.

Deputies followed their track from the vehicle and located a stolen chainsaw thrown in a bush and Sanders’ blue t-shirt and Lawson’s iPhone was nearby on the ground.

Walton and Holmes County Corrections K-9 teams responded and tracked and located the two suspects approximately one mile south of Freeport High School.

Sanders was located with a loaded 9mm handgun in his backpack.

The owner of the SUV the two men were driving confirmed the suspects did not have permission to take the vehicle.

Lawson

Both were charged with grand theft auto, burglary of an unoccupied structure during a state of emergency and grand theft.

