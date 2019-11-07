DeFuniak Springs man sentenced after molesting two children

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man will spend 25 years in prison after he was found guilty on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation.

Ronald Reed Norris, 51, was arrested in March after the mother of the victims shows the Walton County Sheriff’s Office a video of Norris acting suspiciously in her two children’s room.

The mother hid a cell phone in the bedroom when she suspected something was going on. In the video, Norris squats down near one of the victim’s bed placing his hands under the covers. Later, Norris can be seen exposing himself to the other victim.

In addition to his sentence, Norris was ordered to pay fines, court costs and restitution, have no contact with the victim and to register as a Sexual Predator.