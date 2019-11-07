DeFuniak Springs man sentenced after molesting two children

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man will spend 25 years in prison after he was found guilty on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation.

Ronald Reed Norris, 51, was arrested in March after the mother of the victims shows the Walton County Sheriff’s Office a video of Norris acting suspiciously in her two children’s room.

The mother hid a cell phone in the bedroom when she suspected something was going on. In the video, Norris squats down near one of the victim’s bed placing his hands under the covers. Later, Norris can be seen exposing himself to the other victim. 

In addition to his sentence, Norris was ordered to pay fines, court costs and restitution, have no contact with the victim and to register as a Sexual Predator.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Salty Cats Rescue to host fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salty Cats Rescue to host fundraiser"

Ms. McQuagge Third-grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McQuagge Third-grade Class"

Holmes Co. K9 donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holmes Co. K9 donation"

BDS holds hurricane assistance town hall for staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS holds hurricane assistance town hall for staff"

16th annual Veterans baseball game

Thumbnail for the video titled "16th annual Veterans baseball game"

West Bay Elementary raises money for animal shelters in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Bay Elementary raises money for animal shelters in the area"
More Local News