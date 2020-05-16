DeFuniak Springs man arrested for child molestation

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man is in custody following an investigation into a report of child molestation.

Courtesy: Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

According to investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, they conducted an interview with 28-year-old Tanner Ray Whitford of DeFuniak Springs regarding the incident. Deputies say Whitford made several incriminating statements during that interview, which helped lead to obtaining a warrant for his arrest, as well as a search warrant for his residence.

The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Whitford on Thursday.

Whitford is charged in Holmes County with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 12. More charges could be forthcoming in Walton County, pending the results of a forensics examination of a computer located in Whitford’s home.

Sheriff John Tate says he would like to thank the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals for their assistance in this investigation.

The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force is a cooperative effort between the Panama City Police Department, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, and United States Customs and Border Protection.