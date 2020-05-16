Breaking News
Tyndall jet crashes in training exercise

DeFuniak Springs man arrested for child molestation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man is in custody following an investigation into a report of child molestation.

Courtesy: Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

According to investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, they conducted an interview with 28-year-old Tanner Ray Whitford of DeFuniak Springs regarding the incident. Deputies say Whitford made several incriminating statements during that interview, which helped lead to obtaining a warrant for his arrest, as well as a search warrant for his residence.

The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Whitford on Thursday.

Whitford is charged in Holmes County with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 12. More charges could be forthcoming in Walton County, pending the results of a forensics examination of a computer located in Whitford’s home.

Sheriff John Tate says he would like to thank the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals for their assistance in this investigation.

The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force is a cooperative effort between the Panama City Police Department, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, and United States Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Fire crews extinguish Panama City Beach blaze

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire crews extinguish Panama City Beach blaze"

Oriana Package

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oriana Package"

Unified Command Center offers new asset in time of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unified Command Center offers new asset in time of emergency"

The fate of Possum Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "The fate of Possum Festival"

Tyndall AFB salutes essential workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyndall AFB salutes essential workers"

NATIONAL POLICE WEEK

Thumbnail for the video titled "NATIONAL POLICE WEEK"
More Local News