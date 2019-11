PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a condominium.

Police were called to the Summit Condominiums shortly after 6 p.m. about a disturbance. They heard gunshots as they arrived and found an estranged husband and wife dead inside the condominium.

At this point, police believe the incident was a murder-suicide.

The investigation is ongoing and the victim’s names have not been released.