BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 29-year-old man is accused of sexual battery on a disabled juvenile.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Children and Families conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Saxton Lee Farrell.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Department said Farrell admitted to the crime.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Bay County Sheriff’s Office with the arrest.