DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police released new details in the Wednesday night quadruple killing in Lake Forest. Police Sergeant Jason Vannoy, speaking at a news conference, called the scene on Melanie Loop “horrific… the worst I’ve seen, certainly, in 22 years.”

Vannoy said the suspect, Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy, 21, had been arrested earlier in the day for criminal mischief at his grandparents’ home, where he lived. After bonding out, a person gave Smith-Bracy a ride back to the house on Melanie Loop, where Vannoy said Smith-Bracy immediately forced his way inside and started shooting.

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy, 21 (Source: Baldwin County online jail records)

Vannoy identified the victims as Jeremy Smith, 27, Smith-Bracy’s brother; Barbara Smith, 72, Smith-Bracy’s grandmother; Leonard Smith, 80, Smith-Bracy’s grandfather, and Sheila Glover, 71, a family friend.

Vannoy said the investigation so far has revealed that Smith-Bracy shot his brother, grandmother and Glover. Their bodies were found in the backyard. Investigators believe Smith-Bracy then went to a bedroom and beat his grandfather to death with a pick axe.

Vannoy said SWAT found Smith-Bracy in the woods behind the house. Vannoy said Smith-Bracy confessed to the killings after he was taken into custody.

“He was very cooperative in his interview, very polite,” Vannoy said, “but showed no remorse.”

Chief Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz said many factors will play into whether or not Smith-Bracy will face the death penalty, but she intends to ask the circuit judge for no bond in a hearing scheduled for Friday morning at the courthouse in Bay Minette.

Vannoy said the person who gave Smith-Bracy a ride to house called 911 when he heard shots and then drove to a nearby police precinct, where he waited to be interviewed by police. Vannoy said the driver claimed to have no suspicion that Smith-Bracy would turn violent, and so far there is nothing in the investigation to dispute that person’s claims.

Vannoy also said the gun Smith-Bracy allegedly used, a Glock pistol, belonged to the driver. Vannoy said Smith-Bracy left the weapons, both the pistol and the pick axe, in the backyard before he fled into the woods.

Vannoy said the crime scene is still active. But, he believes most of the items they need have already been collected. The coroner’s office removed the bodies this afternoon.

Previous reporting below:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police are expected to give an update Thursday afternoon on the deadly shooting and stabbing in the Lake Forest neighborhood that happened Wednesday night. WKRG News 5 will be there and will livestream the news conference.

We will stream the news conference here. Download the WKRG News 5 App to receive a push alert when the news conference begins.

Four people were killed Wednesday night, some shot and some stabbed, at a house on Melanie Loop in the Lake Forest subdivision in Daphne. Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy, 21, is charged with four counts of capital murder. Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said all of the victims and Smith-Bracy are related.

The house was still an active crime scene Thursday. Police had Melanie Loop blocked off, restricting access to the location.

Police said they received a call at about 6:15, Wednesday night. When they arrived, police tell us they found a man in the home’s driveway. Police said the man ran and they later found him in nearby woods. That man was Smith-Bracy.

Police also said the door to the home appeared to be forced open. Inside they found the body of one person. They found three more bodies in the back yard. Police said they had all been shot or stabbed.

Police have not released the identity of the victims. But they did say all of the victims and Smith-Bracy are related.

Police told people to avoid the area in a 7:16 p.m. Tweet Wednesday. At 8:29, police posted a Tweet saying a suspect was in custody. Smith-Bracy was booked in the Baldwin County Jail just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.