WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A student has been arrested for making a bomb threat at a high school Thursday morning, deputies said.

According to a Facebook post by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, WCSO school resource deputies and Walton High School administration was made aware of a student claiming to have a bomb inside the school shortly after 9 a.m.

Investigators said that Thyra Kimbrell, 16, stated that she had a pipe bomb in her book bag in front of the class.

The school was immediately put on lockdown.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Bay County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squads responded and conducted a thorough search of the campus before giving the all-clear.

Officials state in an interview with the student, Kimbrell said she was “saying something from a video game.”

Authorities stated that all students were safely evacuated and reunited with their parents. Kimbrell was booked into the Walton County Jail on second-degree felony charges of false reporting of a bomb, and then taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Crestview.

“Threats like these are not a joke and will always be taken seriously,” said Sheriff Adkinson. “This is the second school threat that has led to a juvenile’s arrest in less than a week. We will continue to do whatever is necessary to ensure students are safe. We encourage you to talk to your children about the ramifications associated with school threats and anything that jeopardizes the safety of our children and schools.”

Superintendent A. Russell Hughes reiterated the comments of the Sherriff, emphasizing, “We will always respond swiftly and strongly to protect the children of the Walton County School District. What happened today is not a joke, and we constantly remind students of the seriousness and consequences of school threats.”