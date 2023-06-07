WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three suspects have been arrested Wednesday after a string of car burglaries took place over the weekend, deputies said.

According to a news release by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and investigators developed suspects in this case after surveillance video captured by victims’ homes caught them in action.

With assistance from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they found the three suspects at a hotel in Holmes County where items linked to the burglaries were discovered.

Deputies said a vehicle was also reported as stolen on Corbin Road and its whereabouts are still unknown at this time.

Seth Scott Chambers, 20, of Chipley was arrested on charges of grand theft of a vehicle, grand theft of a firearm, 4 counts of larceny of credit card, 6 counts of burglary, burglary of a conveyance armed, 2 counts of larceny petit left 1st degree and unlawful possession of victims’ credit cards.

Joshua Jay Watford, 18, of Chipley was arrested on the charges of grand theft of a vehicle, 4 counts burglary, 2 counts larceny of credit card, 2 counts of larceny petit theft 1st degree, and grand theft of a firearm.

Hazel May Weathers, 20, of Chipley was arrested on the charges of grand theft of a firearm, 4 counts accessory after the fact 3rd-degree felony, 4 counts accessory before the fact, 3 counts burglary, 2 counts larceny petit theft 1st degree, unlawful possession of victims’ credit cards and larceny of credit cards.

There may be additional charges pending further investigation.

Sheriff Kevin Crews also reminds residents of the following tips to avoid being a victim of future burglaries: