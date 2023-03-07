DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man was arrested after he unintentionally shot himself in the hand, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday.

Deputies said they arrested Lance Diamond Johnson, 25, Monday on active warrants for felon in possession of a firearm following an incident where it was found he was making homemade firearms.

The arrest came after a February 13th incident where Johnson blew his finger off while trying to fire one of the weapons, deputies said.

While serving the warrant Monday morning, deputies located numerous items of paraphernalia, ammunition, and methamphetamine, they added.

Johnson is charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm or ammo, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear. He was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail where he was given no bond at first appearance.