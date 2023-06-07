WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars, charged with sex acts involving a child.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Charles Langston, 28, a little before 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Investigators said there was an active warrant for Langston’s arrest on the charge of sexual battery of a child less than 12 years old.

The arrest affidavit did not say when the warrant was issued or when the alleged crime occurred.

Langston is in the Walton County Jail awaiting a court date.